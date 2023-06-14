Makinde proclaims 10th Oyo assembly

Governor Seyi Makinde

…seeks lawmakers’ support on speedy passage of bills

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, proclaimed the 10th state House of Assembly, just as he solicited the cooperation of the newly inaugurated members of the assembly in ensuring quick passage of bills brought before it by the executive arm of government for the development of the state.

The state assembly which consists of thirty-two elected members has 15 re-elected members and 17 newly elected members.

Governor Makinde, who congratulated Debo Ogundoyin for emerging as the speaker of the tenth assembly and Mohammed Fadeyi as deputy speaker for the second consecutive time, sought the support of the legislature in the delivery of good governance to the people of the state.

He said: “I remember the first time I had the opportunity to address you four years ago as we inaugurated the Ninth Assembly. I prayed then that we would work together and forge a new type of synergy.”

“Some think political opposition is all about perpetually fighting the ruling party. They do not grasp the basic principle that we cannot progress in disunity.”

“They do not understand that trade-offs lead to progress. But here in Oyo State, we are setting the pace and showing them what is possible when we put aside partisan politics and put the interests of the good people of Oyo State first. As a result, we witnessed accelerated development in our dear state.”

“So, as we usher in sustainable development under Omituntun 2.0, I again ask that you work with us.”

“I ask that you work with us as we continue to make education a priority. We have promised the good people of Oyo State that we will continue to allocate 15-20% of our budget to education and that we will take all actions necessary to return another 20% of our out-of-school children to the classrooms.”

“Of course, these budgets will be sent to this house to be passed into law. Our expectation is that when we present our budgets, they will be passed in good time.”

“I ask that you work with us in continued infrastructural development. We have promised the good people of Oyo State that we will continue to extract all the value trapped in moribund assets in the State, that we will complete the 110-kilometre Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road and that we will create a modern take to the Dugbe Business District at Ilutuntun in Akinyele Local Government Area among other promises.”

“We will come to you for support as we take decisions that will make these deliverables possible. We expect that you will support us to benefit the good people of Oyo State.”

“I ask that you work with us as we strive to be the first state to provide 24/7 electricity supply to our people. We have already started the process by presenting a bill before the Ninth Assembly.”

“The Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission Bill when passed into law will allow partnerships with the private sector on large-scale energy provision. This will ensure efficient and uninterrupted electricity generation, distribution and supply in the State to promote economic growth.”

“I ask that you work with us as we seek to sanitise our state and clear all nuisance that prevents us from portraying a world-class environment. We are proposing a new agency, the Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OMASED).”

“Through this agency, we will harness our sensitisation and enforcement efforts for an orderly Oyo State on waste management, market sanitisation and urban development. We expect that when we come to you, you will deliberate on this timeously so that this instrument can be used effectively.”

“On healthcare, we will double up our efforts to ensure that the good people of Oyo State have access to affordable healthcare services. All wards that do not presently have a tier-four Primary Healthcare Centre (PHCs) will be prioritised.”

“At the same time, we will embark on equipping the over 200 PHCs that have already been renovated. As we promised our people, Omituntun 2.0 will be better than 1.0.”

“Of course, with the Tenth Assembly fully in place, we will send you the names of the Commissioners and other officials who will be working with us to deliver Omituntun 2.0. We expect that they will be quickly confirmed so that the wheels of governance continue to move steadily”

.

“Mr Speaker Sir, honourable members of the house, as we inaugurate the tenth Assembly and share our visions for sustainable development under Omituntun 2.0, we remain firm in our resolve to continue to deliver good governance to our people to the glory of God and to benefit the good people of Oyo State. We believe you will work with us to achieve this goal,” he concluded.

In his acceptance speech, Ogundoyin promised to work with the executive for the greater progress of the state.

“I am truly humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me and other elected principal officers of the House, and I assure you that we will work tirelessly to exceed the groundbreaking achievements of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly.”

“This re-election is not just significant for me and my family, but also momentous for the entire people of my constituency and by extension the sons and daughters of Ibarapaland. It is an epoch-making moment in the history of the legislature in Oyo State because this is the first time we are having a Speaker elected for two consecutive Assemblies – uninterrupted.”

“It is equally not on record that a lawmaker from my zone has become a Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly on two occasions let alone a Speaker for two consecutive assemblies. This unambiguously places a greater burden on me to deliver and to ensure that my name and that of other remaining 31 honorable members are written in gold at the end of this 10th Assembly.”

“I am taking up this responsibility once again, knowing fully well that I am lucky to have sturdy shoulders of dedicated, committed, and cerebral colleagues to stand and lean on. Together, we can and we will move mountains.”

“As members of the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly, we are ready to set more new records by working day and night to ensure that Oyo State legislature becomes and remains a good reference point in terms of versatility, quality representation, effective legislation, and robust oversight of government activities.”

“As we begin another journey of four years, I assure you all that our dedication and seriousness of purpose will only intensify. We will build upon the foundation we have laid, working in collaboration with all stakeholders to place Oyo State House of Assembly on a higher pedestal,” he assured.

The speaker, however, reiterated the commitment of the state assembly not to renege on its functions of acting as an effective check on the executive and the judiciary, as well as serving as a strong bridge between the Government and our people.

He, therefore, sought the collaboration of all the stakeholders from the executive to the Judiciary, and to all the ministries, departments and agencies of government as well as members of the media, noting that: “We can in the next four years reach new heights in our legislative duties and assignments and build a legacy that the future generation can be proud of.”

The house, then, adjourned its next sitting to Tuesday, June 20, for the announcement of other principal officers of the assembly.