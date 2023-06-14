Make it easy for us to get forex for our fees, Nigerian students abroad beg Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab

Nigerians studying abroad, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, in the Diaspora, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu, to make it easy for them to get Form M through which they get foreign exchange to pay their school fees.

This is just as they lauded the President for taking student-friendly actions since he assumed office last month.

The students made this known in a statement by the President, Comrade Abdulrazak Abubakar, made available to our correspondent on Wednesday. “The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students in Diaspora led by Comrade Abdulrazak Abubakar is deeply appreciating Mr. President, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his commitment towards the Nigerian Students Community. The signing of the student loan bill marks the beginning of a new dawn for Nigerian students.

“Mr. President, the Nigerian students in the Diaspora hope that the new educational system would also cover the Nigerian students in the Diaspora because, in the real sense, the Nigerian Students in Diaspora are not living in paradise. For instance, one of the challenges that we are confronted with is the challenge of tuition funds remittance through Form A.

“Form A is a medium through which foreign students access foreign exchange at the official rate rather than sourcing extra finances in other to get the same from the parallel market on order to settle all their academic bills and expenses. The unbearable hiccups, therefore, remain the challenge of responsiveness and delay from the Nigerian banks in remitting the funds to the students’ respective institutions and accounts.

“It is in view of this, we join forces with our sister association in Nigeria NANS to suggest that the government solves the Form A issues as a viable solution to the challenge of funds remittance to the students’ international accounts and institutions. With this stride, our hope is renewed that we have a government that really cares for Nigerian students,” the statement read.