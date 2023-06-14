Majemite tills ground for tomorrow

By Ovie Edomi

When Barr. Alfred Emuobonuvie Majemite met some learned fellows, to deliberate on his decision to contest for the secretaryship of the Lagos Branch of the NBA, the meeting was in accordance with Majemites’ classic and customary amiable, convivial and generous-open-door policy. The sumptuous entertainment and lavish hospitality left many attendees, including yours truly, wishing that he gets the necessary support after expression of interest for the position.

Majemite’s decision to contest for the secretaryship of Lagos Branch of NBA is seen by many as a welcome development considering his versatility, pedigree, qualification and suitability. He is undoubtedly and unarguably like a round peg in a round hole for the position. Sired from the youthful loins of the indefatigable lawyer and successful politician – Fred Okiemute Majemite; Emuobonuvie has had the birth, nurturing and tutoring, simply put, for a being of epitome; quintessent in every ramification of human aptitude, with regards to skill, value and virtue development, for excellence.

Emuobonuvie is a product of the Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, from where he proceeded to the Bridge House College and subsequently obtained his ‘O’ and ‘A’ levels respectively. He proceeded further to attend the prestigious and highly reputed University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, where he bagged the Bachelor of Law (B. L.) degree in flying colours. It can be said without fear of any contradiction that no cost was spared in the physical, mental and moral upbringing and educational training of Barrister Emuobonuvie Majemite. Thus it can correctly be said that he is very sound, confident and very secure; but he has neither taint nor tinge of arrogance or pride.

Emuobonuvie’s versatile and erudite training and consequent admirable competence can be attested to by his managers and colleagues at PUNUKA Attorneys and Solicitors, where he has served admirably and meritoriously from 2013 till date, shortly after being called to the Nigerian Barr in 2012. He has carved a distinguished and enviable niche for himself as an emerging legal luminary and is presently Partner and Head, Property Law and Arbitration and ADR Practice Group at the prestigious firm.

Furthermore, he has horned his ethical, moral and disciplinary competencies as member of the NBA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, Lagos Branch. He has as well served very meritoriously as Alternate Chairman – Membership and Data Management Committee of the NBA, Lagos Branch. Interestingly, before returning to Nigeria, while in the United Kingdom, Barr. Emuobonuvie Majemite served competently and successfully – even though quite young – as Chairman, Steering Committee of The Young Members of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in the Nigerian Branch in the United Kingdom. He is the current Protean Chairman, Young Lawyers Forum of the national Association of Catholic Lawyers in Lagos Archdiocese. In recognition of his growing popularity and competence, he is on the membership of the 2023 Annual Arbitration Conference of the International Chamber of Commerce Nigeria National Planning Committee. In line with an established cutting edge reputation for achieving results excellently, it was therefore not surprising; he bagged the 2020 Best legal Serving Staff of PUNUKA Attorneys and Solicitors Award.

Anyhow, much as it is important to reel out the vast associations, offices, appointments and positions by which he has and is still immensely affecting and contributing to the development, well-being and advancement of humanity and society in various fortes and spheres of life, it is equally necessary to shed light on why he is the most appropriate, suitable, qualified, prepared and Most Suitable Human Vehicle (MSHV) for the position of the secretaryship of the Lagos Branch of the NBA at this point in time and history.

Rudimentary wisdom denotes that the essence of knowledge is to dispel ignorance which makes people perish; the essence of truth is to eliminate falsehood and promote freedom; and light is to provide illumination, exterminate darkness and serve as a beacon, hence, relying on two principal instruments at this juncture – premise and summary: it can rightly be concluded that the whole essence of this matter is mainly for the populace get to meet and understand the caliber of the young man: Barr. Emuobonuvie Majemite.

It would be a thing of delight for delegates and parties to the Lagos Branch of the NBA election which is now very close to take advantage of the light proffered on Barr. Emuobonuvie, and, (like the wise virgins) go with the man that nature and divinity has appointed. He has promised innovative service and said he will use his goodwill to attract sponsorships to NBA Lagos branch`s projects. No doubt, Barr. Emuobonuvie Majemite deserves to be given the opportunity considering his impressive antecedents and desire to put himself up for further higher service to the NBA Lagos Branch. Interestingly, many young lawyers agree that he is an asset, resilient, workaholic, articulate, highly committed, organized and one who is a major positive influence on young lawyers like him as well as those older and above him.

No wonder, Barr. Emuobonuvie Majemite has the strong recommendation of Yemi Adebisi, the author and Editor of the Compendium of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, described Emuobonuvie Alfred Majemite as a dynamic young Lawyer who has impacted very positively on the lives of the people who have come in contact with him.

Similarly, Rex Anighoro, an Activist described him as follows; “This is a young Lawyer who has been a formidable source of inspiration since he began his legal practice”. Notably, when asked why he is running for the secretary of the NBA, Lagos Branch, Majemite said, “I am motivated by the state of affairs and the trust of my colleagues at the NBA, Lagos Branch. I am particularly interested in serving as the brain box for the engine that will bring about innovative service, more credibility, integrity and increased passion for the profession by the younger generation through organizing lectures, conferences, symposia and so on. Certainly, what lies ahead is not a tea party, but I pledge on my honour that my mission is to serve NBA, to be the brain box of the NBA, Lagos Branch to catapult it to new exploits and heights for the benefit of the profession in particular and society at large”. How impressive a quest!

Certainly, the NBA, Lagos branch election will be conducted in the spirit of good sportsmanship as all NBA elections are known for. Indeed, may the election contribute to the upliftment of the law profession in Lagos and enhance its contributions to the acceleration of progress, peace, justice and rapid development in Nigeria.

Edomi, is the Editor -in-Chief/ Publisher, South South International as well as former Publicity Secretary, Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria