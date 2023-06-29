Madonna postpones world tour over bacterial infection

Madonna has postponed her world tour following her admission to a hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) with a serious bacterial infection.

According to her manager, the global popstar’s infection was “serious” and led to “a several-day stay in the ICU” adding that a full recovery is expected.

In a statement, Guy Oseary said Madonna’s health is improving, but she is still under medical care, according to BBC.

The 64-year-old American singer-songwriter was expected to launch her 84-date tour next month.

She is believed to be receiving treatment at a hospital in New York City/

The pop icon aimed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her breakout single, Holiday, by embarking on her first-ever greatest hits tour.

Dubbed the Celebration Tour, this would be the singer’s return to arenas and stadiums after her experimental, theatre-based Madame X shows in 2019 and 2020.

Some of those performances were called off due to the star’s knee and hip injuries.

“Sorry I had to cancel tonight,” the star wrote on Instagram after cancelling a 2020 performance in Lisbon, “but I must listen to my body and rest!”

Madonna’s latest tour was due to start in Vancouver, Canada, on 15 July and end on 30 January in Mexico City.

But the singer-songwriter’s manager said Madonna developed a “serious bacterial infection” on Saturday 24 June and all commitments would need to be paused as a result.

She was due to begin the UK and Europe portion of her tour on 14 October, scheduled to begin and end at London’s O2 Arena.