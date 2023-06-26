Macauley is authentic Ovie of Ewu, says Otota of Ekade ruling house

Chief John Oyiberhe, the Otota of Ekade Ruling House of Ewu Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, has reaffirmed the earlier position of the ruling house to the effect that Chief Gabriel Ohwodje Macauley is the authentic Ovie of Ewu Kingdom, dismissing the claims by others as wishful and baseless thinking.

Chief Oyiberhe stated this in reaction to different media reports of some persons laying claim to the title of the duly elected Ovie of Ewu Kingdom, stressing that the only person who was dully screened and declared winner by the Ekade ruling house was Chief Gabriel Macauley who, he said, was the only qualified of the three claimants, certified and crowned by the Kingmakers in line with the Edict of 1979 which stipulated the order of succession to the throne of Ewu Kingdom.

He dismissed the media reports by Bernard Awarieta and Clement Ikolo wherein they laid claims to the coveted throne, declaring that Ikolo for instance, is not from Ewu Kingdom and cannot partake in the debate relating to the throne as specified in the Gazzete while Bernard Awarieta together with Ikolo did not buy expression of interest form from Ekade ruling house to participate in the contest.

‘’On April 26, 2021, Chief Gabriel Macauley was screened, declared Ovie-elect and having been issued with certificate of return as the duly elected King, was presented to the Ahavwan Kingmakers who in turn crowned him King on June 7, 2021.

‘’The man who allegedly crowned Bernard Awarieta is Chief Michael College Owhofaria who is not a male descendant of the Ahavwan Kingmakers family and so not eligible to perform that role. That alone nullifies the claim of Bernard Awarieta to the throne.

‘’Mr Clement Oghenerukevwe Ikolo on the other hand is paternally from Ovwodokpokpor-Olomu and maternally from Okpare-Olomu. That is one reason why some Olomu people are interested in his candidature. Chief Ebenezer Okorodudu, for instance, is the direct younger brother to the mother of Clement Ikolo in Okpare.

‘’Let me caution that the business of electing a King for Ewu Kingdom should be left for the Ewu people. The meddlesomeness from Olomu particularly some political elements from Olomu, is unhealthy and should be discouraged. We have elected our King in the person of Chief Gabriel Owhodje Macauley, who bought forms, presented himself for screening and was certified duly elected. He has been crowned since June 2021 and all we are waiting for is the staff of office from the Governor of Delta state.

‘’Sometime last year I did ask Clement Ikolo to support his claim to Ewu by providing his INEC Voters Card from 1999 to 2019 indicating where he had ever voted in the whole of Ewu. There is no name like Ikolo in Ewu Kingdom. You cannot just drop from nowhere to lay claim to the ancient throne of our fathers. May I also add that the late Papa J. U. Umolo, whom Mr Ikolo claimed signed and recommended him for the throne is also a female descendant in Ekade ruling house. The Edict is clear, no female descendant must have any say on issues pertaining to the kingship.

‘’Newspaper publications, misrepresentations and arguments cannot install a King for Ewu Kingdom. Due process and strict adherent to laid down procedures and provisions of the Traditional Rulers And Chiefs Edict 1979 regulating the succession to Traditional Ruler Title in Egwhu kingdom, should be followed. Chief Gabriel Owhodje Macauley has been duly elected and crowned. He is the Ovie-elect and Ewu Kingdom is happy with his ascension to the throne,” he declared.

‘’For the benefit of the general public, let me state the names of all those who bought forms, indicated interest and were screened for the throne as specified in the gazette.

“They are Prince Charles Iziregbe, Mr Sunday Ize, Chief Gabriel Owhodje Macauley, Mr Akporobaro Obega, Mr Felix Onemu and Mr Benson Omoharife.

“None of these people are complaining about the emergence of Chief Gabriel Macauley as the Ovie of Ewu Kingdom,’’ he declared, warning external forces to stay away from the matter of the Ovie of Ewu Kingdom as only the truth can bring healing to the land.