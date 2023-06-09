Lyles wins Paris Diamond League 100m, Jacobs seventh

USA’s Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men’s 100m event during the IAAF Diamond League “Meeting de Paris” athletics meeting at the Charlety Stadium in Paris on June 9, 2023. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)

World 200m champion Noah Lyles scorched to victory in the 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Paris on Friday, but Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs could only finish seventh.

Lyles clocked 9.97sec to edge out Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala who finished in 9.98 as Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo rounded out the podium (10.05) in perfect sprinting conditions at the Stade Charlety.

Jacobs has had a difficult start to the season — the Italian has twice pulled out of 100m showdowns with world champion Fred Kerley due to a back problem.

He failed to react as Kerley’s US teammate Lyles pulled away to the line. Jacobs crossed well off the pace in 10.21.

2011 world champion Yohan Blake of Jamaica was out fastest, but Lyles showed some class in his transition into the final 50 metres to pull clear, albeit with African champion Omanyala — who is this season’s fastest after running 9.84sec in Nairobi — breathing down his neck.