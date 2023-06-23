Lukaku restates ‘no plans’ to make Saudi Arabia move

2M6W2F1 Milan, Italy. 04 January 2023. Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale looks on during the Serie A football match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli Credit: Nicolo Campo/Alamy Live News

Romelu Lukaku has maintained that he has no plans to move to Saudi Arabia committing his future to Inter Milan.

The Chelsea striker has been the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League which has been attracting a number of the player’s teammates at his parent club.

N’Golo Kante confirmed a move to Al-Ittihad on Tuesday evening, bringing an end to his seven years in the capital, and deals to bring Eduoard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Callum Hudson-Odoi to the Kingdom are believed to be in the works.

After a season on loan at Inter Milan, a question mark remains over the future of the 30-year-old, who is keen to remain in Serie A.

But Lukaku has been clear that he has no plans to leave Europe after receiving a second offer from Saudi Arabia, and will instead fight for the chance to remain in Milan.

Discussions between the two clubs remain ongoing, but Inter’s president Steven Zhang made Lukaku’s position entirely transparent in remarks made last month.

‘Romelu loves Inter, that’s very clear,’ Zhang said. ‘He’s great guy but he’s under contract at Chelsea.’

‘We have to wait and speak to Chelsea to make Lukaku’s future clear’.