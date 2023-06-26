Luka Modric rejects ‘biggest salary’ in history to stay at Real Madrid

Luka Modric has rejected one of the biggest salary proposals in football history to stay at Real Madrid.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed this in a tweet on Monday.

He tweeted, “Understand Luka Modrić received one of biggest salary proposals ever in football from Saudi.

“He decided to turn down the bid with the utmost respect.

“There’s only one reason: he wants to play, fight and win again at the club of his life Real Madrid. Modrić, 2024.”

Real Madrid had earlier revealed that the club had agreed to extend Modric’s contract, which will keep the Croatian international at the La Liga giants until 30 June 2024.

Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and has grown into being an icon at the club.