Louis-Mayorkings felicitates with Oborevwori at 60

The immediate Past Special Assistant to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Amb. Dr. Temisan Louis-Mayorkings has congratulated the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on his 60th birth anniversary.

In a congratulatory message, Louis-Mayorkings applauded the governor’s commitment to the development of Delta State.

Oborevwori’s immense contribution to the development of Delta State before becoming Governor cannot be overemphasized.

“Over the years, you have exhibited leadership qualities that have been acceptable to the people of Delta State.

Deltans .appreciate your simplicity, humility, and dedication to the well-being of us all.