Lobi Stars beat City FC to win Naija Super 8 north central playoffs ticket

By John Egbokhan, Eket

The 2023 Naija Super 8 Playoffs locked off in spectacular fashion yesterday at the Eket Township stadium , as Lobi Stars of Makurdi defeated City FC of Abuja to clinch the north central conference ticket.

Lobi Stars won 4-3 on penalties, after the game finished 2-2 in regulation time.

Lobi scored the opener in the first half but City FC from Abuja fought their way back in the second half, as

Ibrahim Mafus scored the equaliser on 52 minutes. The goal sent fans into celebratory mode as the encounter opened up, with both teams making offensive raids in search of the lead.

As the game entered the final 15minutes, City FC edged into the lead after Arinze Ogbonna fired in a beautiful goal. But not wanting to be outwitted by City FC, Lobi Stars, who are in the Nigeria Premier League conjured another goal courtesy of a sublime strike by Atunle Joje on 86 minutes.

With scorers tied 2-2 after regulation time, it was over to the lottery of penalties to decide the winner of the north central conference, with Lobi Stars having the last laugh after netting four of their spot kicks, as City FC fell short, missing two of their spot kicks.