Liverpool reach agreement with Brighton to sign Mac Allister  

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Brighton to sign midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentina international, who was part of the La Albiceleste side that romp to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, is set to pen a long-term deal at Anfield.

The 24-year-old is said to have agreed personal terms with the Reds and will see a big-money transfer pushed through once a medical has been completed.

Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the fee involved is considerably less than the £60 million ($74m) fee that has been speculated on.

Mac Allister will join Liverpool on a deal through to 2028, with his physical examinations expected to take place in the next 24 to 48 hours.