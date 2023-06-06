Lions Club moves against open defecation, donates toilet facility to Ogun school

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Abeokuta Unique Lions Club has built a block of two toilet facility at Anglican High School, Quarry Road, Abeokuta, in Abeokuta South local government area of Ogun State, to improve the hygiene of students of the school.

President of the club, Temitope Olabimtan, who disclosed this during the commissioning of the facility, said the club was committed to offering community services to the society.

Olabimtan said the club contacted three schools to know their needs, but only Anglican High School, Quarry, responded and identified toilets as the pressing need of the students, adding that an adequate plan had been put in place to ensure proper management of the facility.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, the District Governor of Lions Club, District 404B1, Kema Ashibuogwu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor-elect, Taiwo Fatoki, called on the beneficiary school to make good use of the facility.

She commended members of Abeokuta Unique Lion Club, for their sacrifices that led to the building of the toilet facility, urging them that they should not rest on their oars in giving back to their community, in accordance with the tenets of the Club

She reiterated the goal of the club tailored towards touch­ing lives, appreciated all who made the donations as well as contribut­ed towards other projects of the club.

She, as well, urged members and other members of the public not to draw back in giving as there were more needs in various communi­ties to be met.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Moriamo Oloko commended members of the Club for donating the toilet facility, saying that the project will improve healthy life and general well-being of learners and other school users.

She noted that, the present administration, since its assumption of office in 2019 has invested massively in the manpower and infrastructure development of education in the State, stressing that the project, will in no small measure complement the relatively conducive teaching and learning environment enjoyed in the School.