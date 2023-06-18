Lions Club delivers renovated ICT centre to Lagos school

By Chioma Obinna

To boost digital learning in public schools, Ikeja Unique Lions Club District 404B-2, Nigeria, on Friday, delivered a renovated and equipped ICT Centre to Ogudu Junior Secondary School, Lagos.

Speaking, during the handover ceremony, the President of the Club, Lion Abiodun Wilkey, who said that the project was following the need assessment carried at the school, they did in the school said the centre would ensure that the students were compliant with the 21st century learning environment.

“After a visit to the school we peeped into the class and saw it was an ICT classroom but what we saw then does not represent an ICT class probably the apportioned it as an ICT class but there was nothing to replicate or transfer knowledge. What we saw were all broken down computers and no teacher could teach with that and we agreed that it was a most pressing need at that time.”

Noting that most external examinations in the country are now computer based, he lamented that though schools in the country teach ICT, they lack the required equipment to instill practical knowledge to the students.

“The era of using markers or chalks are gone, our ability to make them have a computer driven mind will take them far. The new generation now needs to know computer early. What we can do now is to transform the minds of some of them that are restless. It is time to have practical knowledge”

He said many students perform poorly in most exams at the CBT centres not because they are not intelligent but because they are computer illiterate.

He explained that the club conducted a needs assessment of the school, and identified the ICT centre as the 2022/2023 legacy project to be handled by the club to enhance the quality of education in the school.

“When ICT is integrated into lessons, students become more engaged in their work because technology simplify information and provide different opportunities to make teaching more fun and interactive for students,” he said.

Speaking, the District Governor, District 404B-2, Lion Lekan Owolabi, added that the centre would enhance the learning capacity and skills of students and position them for global opportunities.

Owolabi said that Lions had served humanity for over 100 years in areas like sight preservation and restoration; measles eradication, diabetes awareness, pediatric cancer, education and environment, among others.

Stating that the club would continue to be a beacon of inspiration, hope, and support that impacts lives, communities and the world at large, he appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to join the club and enhance its capacity to touch more lives.

On her part, Permanent Secretary, Education District II, Mrs Anike Adekanye, thanked the Club for the gesture, adding that the centre would enable the school be at a par with global best practices in education.

She pledged that the school will make good use of the centre.

The Principal of the School, Mrs Foluke Omisakin, who noted that the ICT centre was in a deplorable condition commended Club for their intervention.

Below is a picture of the club excos, school officials and some students: