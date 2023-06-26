Lionel Messi wins ‘Best Foreign Player’ award in France

Lionel Messi has been awarded the ‘Best Foreign Player’ in France’s Ligue 1 for the 2022-23 season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ligue 1 announced on their social media channels that Messi had been voted as the league’s best foreign player for 2022/23 by supporters.

LIONEL MESSI ELECTED BEST FOREIGN PLAYER 🇦🇷🌟 pic.twitter.com/wMYTMGoIq9 — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) June 26, 2023

The 2022 World Cup winner amassed 32 goal contributions across the season, scoring 16 himself and setting up a further 16 for his teammates.

Although, the 36-year-old Argentine has already left the French club for a new stint in the USA with Inter Miami, his impacts at the club won’t go unrecognized.

The World Cup winner played for two seasons at PSG and managed to win the Ligue 1 title twice.

The seven-time ballon d’Or will now join Inter Miami, which is co-owned by former England football legend David Beckham.