Liman emerges new Kaduna Speaker, Gov Sani felicitates

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has felicitated the new Kaduna House of Assembly Speaker and his Deputy, and called for a mutual executive-legislative relations.

Governor Uba Sani extended his warmest congratulations to Honorable Yusuf Liman and Honorable Magaji D. Henry “on their well-deserved election as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly respectively.”

This was contained in a statement signed by Muhammad Lawal Shehu,

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kaduna State.

“Governor Sani also commends the transparent and fair process that led to the emergence of the two distinguished lawmakers as leaders of the legislative arm of government in Kaduna State. He believes that their election is a testament to the confidence reposed in them by their colleagues and a reflection of their commitment to upholding democratic values.”

“The Governor is confident that under the able leadership of Honorable Yusuf Liman and Honorable Magaji D. Henry, the Kaduna State House of Assembly will continue to work tirelessly towards formulation and enactment of laws and policies that will improve the lives of the people of Kaduna State.”

“Governor Sani also uses this opportunity to call for a strong and cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government in Kaduna State. He emphasizes the importance of collaboration and cooperation in achieving sustainable development and ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every citizen.”

“As Kaduna State continues on its path towards progress, Governor Sani assures both the newly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker, as well as all members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, of his unwavering support and commitment to working together for the betterment of the state.”

“The Governor while wishing the new principal officers and other members of the 10th Assembly a successful tenure in office, promised to ensure independence of the legislative arm, to enable the Assembly function effectively,” the statement added.