‘Light now dispelling thick darkness’ — FFK praises Tinubu’s performance in 3 weeks

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed President Bola Tinubu for his rapid achievements as the president of Nigeria in just three weeks.

Fani-Kayode’s commendation is coming on the heels of the sack of the Service Chiefs, dissolution of Boards of Governing Council, FG-owned companies, parastatals and others, yesterday by President Tinubu.

Tinubu had, through a statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, ordered the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs including The Police IG, Customs CG and approved the appointment of a former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, NSA.

In a statement titled ALL IN THREE WEEKS, sent to Vanguard, Fani-Kayode noted that those who stood with Tinubu during the campaign are vindicated by his outstanding performance in just three weeks in office as president.

According to the APC Chieftain, No president in the history of Nigeria has effected so many positive changes, and reforms and appointed courageous people like Tinubu did in just 3 weeks, saying Tinubu’s critics are commending him.

He said “No leader or President in the history of our country has effected so many positive changes and reforms and appointed so many credible, decisive, courageous and effective people into key positions in his administration within THREE weeks of being sworn into office as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT).

“Today even his most ardent critics and those that bent over backwards to stop, discredit, denigrate, humiliate and destroy him during the presidential campaign are commending him.

The ex-minister believes that those who reposed their faith in the president and risked all have been vindicated by his performance which has so far brought a new lease of life to Nigerians

“Tinubu has made those of us that recognised and appreciated his value and potential, had faith in him, risked all, stood with him and fought for him proud and most importantly we have been vindicated.

“Thanks to BAT Nigeria now has a new lease of life and the light of God has begun to dispel the thick darkness and tangible cloud of stagnation, retrograde and retrogressive policies, monumental corruption, vicious persecution, selective application of justice, abuse of power, incomprehensible incompetence and wholesale and malicious impunity that we have witnessed over the last few years,” he noted.

Fani-Kayode berates cynics, those he described as plunging the country into penury just to stop Tinubu from the emerging president.

“Today where are those that deprived the Nigerian people of all their money and threw them into penury in the name of printing new notes just to stop Tinubu from emerging as President?

“Where are those that mocked and poured scorn on him on television, in the newspapers, on social media and in international forums and that consistently portrayed him as being shallow, superficial, dangerous, incompetent, unreliable and evil to the Nigerian people and the international community?

“Where are those that said he was too old to be President, that he takes hard drugs and that he is a drug baron, thief, international criminal and a mafia don?

“Where are those that said he cannot put a sentence together, that he talks hullabaloo and gibberish and that swearing him in would be tantamount to inviting the military to take power and lead to a coup?

Where are those that said he is incurably and terminally ill and that he is so broken, befuddled, confused, incapacitated and debilitated by sickness, senility and old age that he could not possibly perform well as President and Commander in Chief or make the right decisions and choices?” he noted

Earlier today, The President, Bola Tinubu departed Nigeria to attend Global Finacial Summit holding in Paris, France. The president is expected to be back in the country on Saturday the 24th, 2023.