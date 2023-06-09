Lift restriction of PMS to 20km to border areas, Group appeals to Tinubu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A group, under the aegis of ‘Ipokia Local Government Youth Forum’ (IPYF), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to lift the restriction put on Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, which was put at 20 kilometres to the nation’s border.

The appeal was contained in a statement signed by the group General Secretary, Adeyemi Olusegun, and made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to Adeyemi, the suspension of petrol supply to communities within 20 kilometres of the nation’s borders, including Idiroko and its environs by the immediate past administration of former President Mohammadu Buhari, about four years ago, has adversely affected the economy and living standard of the people living in the affected areas.

He said, the group had put in place several efforts with the past administration to ease the suffering of the people, but to no success.

The statement read, “We the youth group of Ipokia local government area of Ogun State, write to call your attention to the agonies and difficulties we have been experiencing from time immemorial of your predecessor former President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari over the 20kilometre suspension of PMS supply to border communities; which Idiroko border is not left out”.

“Imperatively, as a beau monde of our world; we understand the goal of this policy. It was targeted at the smuggling of our subsidized PMS to our neighbouring countries and this was firmly achieved, but the common man is still dealing with its reverberation”.

“It would interest you that only four fueling stations were approved to operate in Ipokia local government because of our continuous agitation and meeting with the necessary stakeholders, in a local government with a population of over 700,000 dwellers”.

“Most inhabitants have to travel as far as 20 km to get fuel to run their respective businesses, farm machinery, clinics/hospitals and daily domestic uses. This had subjected us to undue hardship for almost five years, and still counting”.

“Alas, this is a local government area that had been cut off from the power supply for over 15 years as we solely depend on PMS to go about our daily lives and businesses”.

“We lack all forms of social amenities without no hope in sight. Our economy had crumbled as most artisans and businessmen/women had deserted our communities to continue their daily lives elsewhere, as there’s no power supply and yet again, they couldn’t get fuel for their daily businesses; those that could get fuel are getting it at an exorbitant price in our localities, as it had turned to a very scarce commodity”.

“We have put several efforts in place with the past administration to ease this sting of federal government policy on our people, but it all fell on deaf ears. We sincerely do know that you’re a crackerjack economically-oriented leader that understands how all of this works”.

“Ipokia Local Government Youth Forum and the good people of Ipokia Local Government solemnly do plead with you to use your good office to lift this suspension since subsidy which had been a cankerworm that had eaten deeply into our economy as a country had been relinquished”.

“We believe that it’s no longer important that this policy should continue. It’s no longer news that the subsidy removal is leaving a tough time for Nigerians at the moment, but our case is different because we’re experiencing twice the effect of the subsidy removal due to the 20km PMS supply suspension axed on us”.

“Furthermore, it’s obvious in your strides as the uno numero of our dear nation; that you have been up and doing since you assumed office to cushion the fallout of the fuel subsidy removal on all Nigerians by engaging all the necessary stakeholders, which shows you’re prepared for the tasks at hand and ahead. We implore that lifting the 20km PMS supply suspension to border communities should also be included in your blueprint to make life easier for us”.

The group also appealed to all members of the 10th National Assemblies from Ogun West Senatorial District of the State, including, Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola and Akinlade Isiaq Abiodun, member-elect, Yewa-South/Ipokia Federal Constituency to gear up in their responsibilities to the cause of the area to ameliorate the suffering of the people in the affected areas.