LIFEPAGE celebrates 11th anniversary

By Josephine Agbonkhese

LIFEPAGE, a leading real estate company, recently celebrated its 11th anniversary, marking a decade of transforming the real estate landscape and empowering individuals to venture into the industry.

Speaking elatedly with Vanguard following the feat, Oladipupo Clement, CEO, LIFEPAGE, reflected on the journey that that led to the establishment of the organisation, saying the company’s vision was to assist stakeholders in creating and preserving wealth through real estate.

According to Clement, with its innovative referral and multilevel marketing systems, LIFEPAGE has not only revolutionised real estate investments but has also provided aspiring entrepreneurs with an opportunity to enter the market without requiring capital.

He said: “Recognising the potential of the Nigerian real estate business and the power of multilevel marketing, LIFEPAGE pioneered the referral and multilevel marketing system in 2012.

“This approach offered individuals a unique opportunity to become real estate entrepreneurs without the need for capital, fostering a dynamic community of enthusiastic individuals eager to unlock their potential.

“Through its referral and multilevel marketing system, LIFEPAGE has brought about a paradigm shift in the traditional real estate marketing landscape of Nigeria. Operating on two pillars, customers/investors and partners/realtors, LIFEPAGE’s innovative model eliminates the usual financial barriers to entry.

“The company provides comprehensive training, coaching, mentoring programs, and unparalleled support, empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds to establish successful real estate businesses within its framework.”

He went on: “LIFEPAGE’s commitment to developing one million homes across Africa by 2041 is truly inspiring. Hence , as a company, we offer a range of projects within our portfolio, including the One Million Naira Land Store, providing investment opportunities in strategically-located properties with high growth potential.

“Additionally, we offer affordable housing projects, contributing to wealth creation and retention for individuals through rental income or capital appreciation.

“The launch of our RICHLAND Layout Scheme in Ketu-Epe, Lagos, further provides an opportunity for subscribers to contribute to the growth of the community while generating impressive returns over time.”