Less than N3bn spent on Nigeria Air project – Hadi Sirika

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation

The immediate past Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said less than N3bn was expended on the Nigeria Air project.

Sirika disclosed this while speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Sunday.

The ex-minister stated that contrary to speculations, less than N3bn budgetary allocation has been made to Nigerian Air since the inception of the project.

According to Sirika, reports suggesting that the sum of N85bn has been spent on the Nigeria Air project are baseless and false.

He added that the bulk of the expended funds has been channelled into consultancies, salaries, and administrative costs associated with setting up the national carrier.

The former minister also disclosed that Nigerian Air would not enjoy any form of special tax privileges, as the taxes presently imposed on other airlines will also apply to Nigeria Air.

The Nigeria Air launch has been greeted with widespread criticisms over alleged fraud surrounding the project.