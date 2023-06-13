Lekki Port takes delivery of tug boats from NPA

By Godwin Oritse

The management of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprises Limited , promoters of Lekki Deep Sea Port, has confirmed the delivery of two 80-ton Bollard Pull tug boats christened M.T MAIKOKO and M.T DA-OPUKORO, from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to enhance efficient port services and reduce cargo turn around time at the Port.

The neoteric tug boats are the first of the 2813 Azimuth Stern Drive model to be available in Africa, with a maneuverability of 360 degrees which will enhance the maneuvering of large capacity vessels of 300 metres LOA and above. This is essential to Lekki Port for the smooth berthing of large vessels by assisting their movement from the approach channel to the quay wall and also departure from the Port.

According to Laurence Smith, the Chief Operating Officer of Lekki Port, the provision of tug boats for Lekki Port by the Nigerian Port Authority is another crucial milestone for Lekki Port as a critical element of marine services. He added that the delivery of the tug boats would further position the Port as the standard bearer for port operations in West Africa.

He commended the Nigerian Port Authority for demonstrating a steadfast commitment toward the success of the Port as a shareholder and a regulator throughout the construction period and now with the commencement of commercial operations.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority have consistently shown their commitment to the success of Lekki Port, and this commitment is further demonstrated by the fact that they have invested in state-of-the-art equipment to ensure efficient provision of marine services by the Authority with regards to arrival/departure of vessels and technological systems that support the marine traffic process”, he said.

In his remarks on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Lagos, during the commissioning of the newly acquired marine crafts owned by the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, noted that the acquisition of the tug boats would enable Lekki Port to bring vessels of all sizes to the country.

According to Bello-Koko, the investment in maritime infrastructure demonstrates the agency’s resolve to assist in meeting the contemporary demands of trade facilitation.

“Our determination to continuously enhance our operational efficiencies accounts for the purchase of these new 80 Ton Bollard Pull Tugboats to complement our existing fleet of tugs and recently commissioned Security patrol boats and pilot cutters deployed to enhance channel security across all our locations’ he said.

“The state-of-the-art tugs we have commissioned today have one of the largest pulling capacities in West Africa today and will enable Nigerian ports to have the capacity to tow some of the largest container vessels currently sailing the ocean. This will be supported by recently purchased pilot cutters and mooring vessels, which continues the drive for greater efficiencies for the maritime industry here in Nigeria”, he added.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation during the commissioning ceremony noted that the purchase of the tugboats accentuated the determination of the Federal Ministry of Transportation to boost port operational efficiency.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Port, Du Ruogang was elated to receive the tugboats at Lekki Port over the weekend and he expressed his appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigerian Ports Authority for fulfilling its obligations to provide marine services to Lekki Port.