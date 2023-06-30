Lekki port berths 6,900 TEUs capacity transshipment vessel

Lekki deep seaport

By Godfrey Bivbere

Lekki Deepsea Port has berthed a 6,900 Twenty Equivalent Units, TEUs capacity transshipment vessel, “The Lady CMA CGM Rimbaud” with 411 TEUs cargo destined for Cotonou, in Benin Republic.

The vessel which berthed at Lekki port on Thursday has a length of 270 meters and a breath of 42.8 meters.

A statement by the port on it’s Facebook page noted that 411 TEUs which is destined for Cotonou, will depart the port on July 16th, 2023.

According to the statement, “Lekki Port is excited to announce the arrival of its first transshipment vessel, CMA CGM which has sailed all the way from the Far East to Lekki port.

“The Lady, CMA CGM Rimbaud, has an LOA of 270 meters and a breadth of 42.8 meters and 6,900 TEUs capacity.

“With marine services provided by the able men of the Nigerian Ports Authority, the vessel was berthed at approximately 1:00 p.m. this afternoon.

“The Nigeria Customs Service boarded the vessel and all paperworks were certified to be in order.

“The transshipment volume of the vessel is 411 TEUs and the eventual destination will be Cotonou on the 6th of July 2023.

“Lekki Port is proud to actualise the objective of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigeria and the Nigerian Ports Authority to bring transshipment volumes to Nigeria and this is the first of many more transshipment vessels to berth at Lekki Port.”