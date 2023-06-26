Lekki coastal road: Lagos declares zero tolerance on environmental degradation

…removes illegal structures

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, through the state Environmental and Special Offenses (Enforcement) Unit, Taskforce, has reiterated commitment of the agency in ensuring that environmental degraders across various parts of the state are either brought to book or leave the state.

Chairman of the taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Shola Jejeloye, made the declaration on Monday, at Lekki Coastal Road where the agency carried out a clean-up exercise after serving squatters in the area several notices to evacuate the axis.

The exercise which was led by the Chairman, kicked off at about 3.am and lasted several hours.

Jejeloye, warned squatters present to vacate the large expanse of land which had already been marked as an alternate route by the state government.

“This is a complete exercise which has been replicated in other parts of the State like Owode and Water works.

“I gave them a seven day notice and warned them that it would not be business as usual but they thought it was a joke. It is clear now that the state government means business.” he stated.

Taskforce boss, also assured of sustenability of the exercise, stating that the agency would ensure that the axis would become a pinned down point with patrol vehicles stationed on both ends to prevent anyone from inhabiting there any longer.

“With this action of ours today, it will be noticed that criminality on our highways especially Lekki-Epe Expressway would reduce drastically.

The perpetrators of traffic crime make use of these shanties as their take off point but with this new development, it will be a thing of the past,”

Jejeloye, assured residents that plans were in the pipeline to take proper possession of the Road and construct something meaningful and beneficial to all residents.

He therefore, urged residents to report anyone involved in activities that could be harmful to the environment and appealed to everyone to join hands in ensuring that Lagos state is safe, secure and habitable for all.