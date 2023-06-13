Learn from 1993 election, build true democracy, CAN urges Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged Nigerians to embrace the lessons of the annulled 1993 presidential election of Chief Moshood Abiola and work towards building a truly democratic nation.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who made the call in a statement, yesterday, emphasized the need to address issues such as insecurity, corruption, poverty, and unemployment.

He called on all citizens to work together towards the common goal of a better Nigeria.

Okoh said: “As we mark this year’s Democracy Day on June 12, I want to acknowledge the sacrifices made by our past heroes who fought for democracy in our land.

“Their struggles and sacrifices have paved the way for the democratic government we enjoy today. We must never forget their efforts and their contributions to our freedom.

“On this day, we also remember the annulment of the free and fair election of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola as president on June 12, 1993.

“This event was a watershed in our nation’s history, and it reminds us of the need to uphold the principles of democracy, justice, and fairness at all times as responsible citizens.

“As Nigerians, we must learn from the lessons of June 12 and strive to build a nation where democracy is truly entrenched.

“We must put aside our religious and cultural differences and work towards the common goal of a better Nigeria. Our leaders must prioritize the needs of the people and ensure that they are accountable to the citizens they serve.

“Furthermore, as we celebrate Democracy Day, we must recognize that there is still much work to be done.

“We need to address the issues of insecurity, corruption, poverty, and unemployment in our country. These problems affect all Nigerians and must be tackled with urgency and sincerity.”

“I call on all Nigerians to play their part in advancing the development of our nation.

“We must all be responsible citizens and work towards building a better future for ourselves and the next generations. Let us continue to pray for our nation and work together towards a brighter future.”