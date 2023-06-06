Leadership: Crisis hits Nasarawa Assembly as two groups emerge

By David Odama

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Tuesday announced the suspension of the planned inauguration of the 7th Nasarawa state assembly following what he attributed as insecurity at the complex of the state assembly.

Sule in a statement signed by the acting clerk of the house, Ibrahim Musa, said the suspension of the assembly inauguration was due to the security advice issued to him.

“The Acting Clerk, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ibrahim Musa wish to inform all Hon. Members – elect and the General public that based on Security advice the scheduled inauguration of the first session of the 7th Assembly as directed by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State Engr. Abdullahi Sule is hereby postponed”

“In view of the above, a re-scheduled time will be communicated to all Hon. Members – elect and the general public”

“We regret any inconveniences this postponement may have caused” the statement said.

Meanwhile, confusion, mal-drama reigned supreme this following the leadership crisis that has been going on in the assembly following alleged governor Sule supporting the incumbent speaker against the interest of the assembly members

When vanguard visited the Assembly complex Tuesday morning, it was gathered that 13 out of the 24 members ( majority) who are allegedly opposing the governor’s interference and supporting the speaker were at the gate of the assembly as early as 3am ahead of the planned inauguration.

It was learnt that the majority members took the decision to occupy the assembly gate to stop the planned inauguration without them.

Our correspondent further gathered that there was arrangements for the minority 11 members to gathered in the assembly by 4am ahead of the inauguration slated for 10am. This arrangement was to shut out the majority members who are against the governor’ perceived speaker.

One of the lawmakers who spoke to our correspondent and did not want his name mentioned that they got wind of the plan to shut them out from the proclamation decided to come to the assembly by 4am and we’re denied entrance into the assembly complex by the security agencies.

“We have been here since 3am because we understood the governor and his cohorts had plan to luck us out to enable them carry out the proclamation and conduct election to elect the leadership of the house without us and against the interest of the Nasarawa people “.

“We had earlier pleaded with the governor to allow democratic system workout in Nasarawa State House of assembly but governor Abdullahi Sule is insisting on plant his candidate against the interest of the majority of the members in the house”

“We will not leave this assembly gate untill democracy is allowed to take place”. The lawmaker vowed.

Recalled that several interest groups including the APC youths had earlier addressed press conferences to appealed to governor Sule to allow the state house of assembly handle it’s affairs internally without external interference.

Recently some of the groups accused Governor Abdullahi Sule of encouraging political crisis in Nasarawa state as well as vowing to resist the move to manipulate the state assembly.

In the same vein Gov Abdullahi Sule, has approved the re-appointment of the Secretary to State Government, Aliyu Ubandoma.

Similarly, the governor had approved the appointment of some of his aides which includes 6 Senior Special Assistants-SSA, 11 Special Assistants-SA’s and 11 Personal Assistant- PA’s.