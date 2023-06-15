LCCI: Ade Olufeko steps down as chairman of Creative, Entertainment Group

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Ade Olufeko is stepping down from his role as Chairman of the Creative and Entertainment Group at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry this June to “pursue other projects”.

According to a statement by the LCCI, an internal Exco committee put together earlier in year would take the reins, and will be overseen by the Director General including the leadership at LCCI, which will lead the group until a fitting successor.

Olufeko has led the group since 2019, initially an interim chair when it was inaugurated during the tenures of B.P Ruwase and Muda Yusuf, and was eventually nominated as chairman.

He collaborated with major players in the creative and entertainment industry and proffered solutions through advisory drawing from his field experience inside and outside the city of Lagos.

In 2021, Olufeko was instrumental within the chamber through various programs, bringing in entertainment law professionals from the United States, media producers from mass media such as CNN, and key personnel from LACIAC to impart emerging members of LCCI who are active in the creative sector, highlighting the importance entertainment intellectual property.

In 2022, he collaborated with female leaders of LCCI such as past president and lawyer Toki Mabogunje, and Dr. Chinyere Almona, the current Director General of the Chamber, to expand and solidify the group’s presence among the other 25 advocacy sectorial groups.

Ade Olufeko said: “I’ve had a good time leading the group through changes over the last few years. The pandemic stifled the trajectory with many in the creative industry being affected, but we emerged from each challenge evolving with stronger visibility in the ecosystem.

“I am more convinced than ever in the strength and staying power of LCCI’s advocacy for a better state and country. But now is the right time for me to move on and pursue new opportunities, knowing that there is an amazing team at the Chamber.”

Olufeko is an American-trained technologist who focuses on humanities. He is the present head honcho at The Avenue Creative Limited.

Recognised for his work in the creative sector in emerging and frontier markets, he has lectured and spoken internationally at Harvard Business School, Yale, Oxford University, Georgetown, Pan African University Algeria and Lagos Business School. He served as a judge at the University of Lagos among many others. He studied computer science and multimedia within the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System (MnSCU).

In 2022, he graduated as a CSP at PTS Ikeja in the supernumerary division, assisting law enforcement and similar institutions.

Olufeko is a Wing Chun and Taichi practitioner. A practice he shares with business executives and children as a catalyst to mental toughness.