Lawyers must join in fight to end injustice, corruption in Nigeria – Group

By Adeola Badru

A non-political association, Lawyers For Reform Group, LRG, has called on legal practitioners in the country to join the public interest quest in fighting all-round injustice, corruption and the need to engage in more pro bono services in the interest of the law practice and general public in accordance with the rule of law and sanctity for equitable justice.

This was, as the group said, became necessary owing to the current situation in the country, which beckons on more lawyers to undertake intervention interest in critical areas of the law, economy and governance by ensuring speedy delivery of a succinct administrative justice system in Nigeria.

A statement issued yesterday by the group’s Executive Project Director and Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Epe Branch, Aare Oladotun Hassan (Esq), also felicitated with the with the newly elected Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest And Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Mr. Aikpoko-Martins led executives; Princess Frank-Chukwuani, Vice-chairman; Funmi Adeogun, Secretary; Chinedu Obienu, Treasurer; Abdullahi Karaye, Financial Secretary and Charity Ibezim, Assistant Secretary.

The statement read: “Felicitate with Mr. Aikpoko-Martins-led exco, assure on stronger synergy in the fight against corruption.”

“LRG shall be aligning with the newly elected chairman’s position and promises of not leaving any stone unturned as he starts meeting with critical stakeholders in taking NBA-SPIDEL to the next level, precipitating our open acceptance to partnership for stronger synergy.”

“We pray for God’s divine wisdom and strength for Mr. Aikpoko-Martins to lead the NBA-SPIDEL to a greater heights of success and pedestal of excellence,” the statement said.