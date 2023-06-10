Lawmakers should get only sitting allowance, not salaries – Afe Babalola

Chief Afe Babalola(SAN)

The Founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Chief Afe Babalola said members of the National Assembly should only be entitled to sitting allowance and not salaries.

Babalola stated this in ABUAD during the 63rd yearly general meeting of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, titled, ‘Promoting Public-Private Partnership for National Development.’

The SAN appealed to President Bola Tinubu’s government to carry out a holistic restructuring through a constitutional amendment to correct some noticeable political and social imbalances in the system.

Babalola said there was a need to stop the humongous allowances given to former presidents, their vice, governors and their deputies, federal and state lawmakers as well other political appointees.

He also advised that officeholders should be forbidden from having foreign accounts.

He stated, “Beginning from the 10th National Assembly, federal and state lawmakers should receive only sitting allowances and not salaries.

“What is being paid to the political office holders as severance packages while leaving office is outrageous and deplorable. It has to stop. All such perks should stop if the country is to make progress.”

He appealed to the Federal Government to ensure the security of lives and property to attract investors from the global community to invest in the country.

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, advised the government at all levels to key into Public-Private Partnership initiatives, describing it as the most potent catalyst to develop the economy and bring about prosperity.