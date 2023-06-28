Lawlessness is threat to ‘future of work’ – Ndife Walter

Youths contribute majorly to the cause of their own unemployment and lawlessness is a major threat to the future of work.

These were some of the conclusions reached at a youth civil engagement roundtable on the “Lawlessness: A Major Threat to the Future of Work in Nigeria” on June 20 by Study of the United States Institutes, in partnership with Baze University Law Clinic.

This event, held at Auditorium B, Baze University Campus Jabi, Abuja, is a Study of the U.S Institute (SUSI) Community Development Action Project, proposed by Ndife Zion Walter, a SUSI Ambassador.

At the programme, which was approved and supported by the U.S Department of States through Meridian International as part of U.S Exchange Alumni impact project, it was exposed that disregard of law is a hinderance to the development of workforce in Nigeria and youths are the major drivers of lawlessness.

“In recent times, youth actions such as destruction of bank properties, thuggery, insecurity, kidnapping, armed robbery and looting of shops, laid people off from their jobs.

“These layoffs not only cause direct starvation to these now unemployed individuals, but an indirect setback to those who largely depend on them,” the participants agreed.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mustapha Shaba Ibrahim, who served as the keynote speaker, mentioned that the life of a civilised man is intrinsically linked to his ability to work.

“His survival is largely dependent on the input he makes daily as a worker.

“Therefore, for work to properly take place, there must be no opportunity for lawlessness,” the SAN said.

He stressed that lawlessness is a threat to the future of work because it encourages corruption, reduces productivity, displaces people in the society, reduces economic prosperity and increases poverty.

The Learned Silk, while urging the attendees to think about the future of work as a motivating factor to be law abiding, emphasised that lawlessness can also hinder access to basic amenities such as education, healthcare, clean water and sanitation, especially in areas affected by insecurity or conflicts, which in return deny children and families essential services and hampers human capital development.

Zion, who hosted the event, hinted that youth activities across social media such as cyber bullying can hinder employment chances. “Organisations now conduct background investigations on job seekers,” she warned.

Zion, who recently got a scholarship from the United Nations SDG Secretariat to attend the UN 2023 Summer Academy, urged the youths to be good ambassadors and create enough awareness that, unemployment is not entirely a governmental creation.

Her words of caution: “Youths must stop creating insecurity and apprehension, to encourage investors both local and international to come in.

“Only in doing so can we have more employment opportunities for ourselves in the present, thus, preserving the future of employment for our children.”

In attendance at this youth civil engagement were National Youth Service Corp members led by the FCT Charity CDS officer Mrs Mercy Abbai; students of Baze University; Nile University; University of Abuja; secondary school students, youths from different organizations within the FCT, NYSC members serving in the Supreme Court of Nigeria, as well elderly men and women who stand in position to advise the youths.

The panelists, Obed Agu (Legal Adviser, Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria) and Olasimbo Yeside Aminat (Climate Justice Advocate), urged the attendees to start sensitisation from members of their households, if we must curb lawlessness.

The panelists also advised that youths must shun peer pressure, imbibe new skills, speak to local chiefs on the ripple effects of encouraging criminality, as well as use social media as a good tool to spread the word that “LAWLESSNESS, IS A MJOR THREAT TO THE FUTURE OF EMPLOYMENT IN NIGERIA”.