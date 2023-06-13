LASU matriculates 10,301, gives 50% rebate to varsity scholars

By Elizabeth Osayande

A total of 10,301 students out of 40,000 applicants matriculated on Wednesday into various programmes at the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo.

In her speech, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, while congratulating the new students, called on them to maintain good academic standing as the institution has made provision of 50 percent refund of school fees for students who consistently maintained Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.50 every session.

Her words:” A total number of 10,301 students are matriculating today out of over 40,000 applicants that subscribed to the University. Therefore, you must count yourselves very lucky to be among the very few that were chosen. It is on this note that I will advise you to face your studies so as not to lose the huge opportunity of getting university education.

“In order to promote healthy competition, we have put in place a policy that guarantees fifty percent (50%) refund of tuition fees alone to university scholars. This is the category of students who consistently maintain a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.50 every session,” the VC noted.

Meanwhile, Prof. Olatunji-Bello who enjoined the students to shun social vices, reiterated her administration’s zero tolerance for Sexual and Gender-based violence, noting that LASU has established a Directorate of Response and Preventive of Sexual and Gender-based violence.

“While our objective at the Lagos State University is to produce graduates who will be catalysts to the process of transformation of the state to a Greater Lagos.

“I must also stress that the university under my administration has zero tolerance for Sexual and Gender-based violence, and that informed our decision to establish the Directorate of Response and Preventive of Sexual and Gender based violence. Do not keep silent when you are harassed or assaulted in any manner. “if you see something, say something”. Show respect to your colleagues and staff in the university to make your stay successful and productive,” she explained.