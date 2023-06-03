LASU Department of History appoints youngest professor

By Efe Onodjae

The Department of History and International Relations at Lagos State University (LASU) has proudly welcomed its youngest professor to its esteemed faculty, marking a significant milestone in the department’s history.

Dr. Adewunmi Falode, a prodigious scholar, has been an integral part of the Department of History and International Studies at Lagos State University since 2004. With commendable expertise in international relations, strategic studies, terrorism studies, war studies, and Nigerian history, Dr Falode has made noteworthy contributions to the field.

Dr. Falode earned his Ph.D. from the University of Lagos in 2012, and before that, he completed his Master’s degree at Lagos State University in 2000. His academic journey commenced with a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degree from Lagos State University in 1998.

The appointment of Dr. Falode as the youngest professor in the department demonstrates LASU’s commitment to nurturing exceptional talent and fostering academic excellence. It is a testament to the department’s dedication to providing a conducive environment for growth and development, both for faculty members and students alike.

With his vast knowledge, research prowess, and dedication to the field of history and international relations, Dr. Falode is poised to inspire and mentor the next generation of scholars at LASU. His appointment as a professor not only adds to the department’s academic prowess but also augments its reputation as a leading institution in the study of history and international relations.

The LASU Department of History and International Relations congratulates Dr. Adewunmi Falode on this outstanding achievement and eagerly anticipates the remarkable contributions he will make in his new role as a professor.