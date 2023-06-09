LASTMA dismisses report of Sanwo-Olu banning arrest of motorists

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has urged residents to ignore the recurring fake news circulating on social media, purported to have been directed by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu that, “henceforth no LASTMA officials should arrest any motorist, either commercial or private.”

A statement by LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, through the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, on Friday, debunked the fake online news alleging that LASTMA officials were banned from arresting motorists who flout the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Oreagba, explained that the false report, which he attributed to the handiwork of faceless mischief makers, has been repeatedly circulated online since February, 2020 despite being severally refuted by management of LASTMA.

He warned residentss, especially motorists, to be wary of the fake online reports aimed at causing chaos and mischief within the society.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has been drawn to the recurring fake news circulating on social media, purported to have been said by the Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu that, “Henceforth no LASTMA Officials should arrest any motorist, either commercial or private.

“The duty of LASTMA is to manage traffic and not to arrest.

“I wonder why some individuals choose to always mislead others to contravene the traffic law of the State as amended by the State House of Assembly in 2018.

“Part of the Agency’s responsibility is to uphold and enforce the traffic laws of the State, maintaining that the officers and men of LASTMA will not hesitate to enforce those laws whenever violated to transform the State’s transportation system towards ensuring the free flow of traffic and reducing road accidents.

“The motoring public is advised to ignore and disregard all fake news circulated by faceless individuals and designed to lead them into breaking the traffic law of the state.”

Oregba maintained that all working ethics of the authority, including all its operations are being regulated by laws.

The GM confirmed that the agency is currently operating with modern technological innovations in addressing traffic challenges by equiping traffic management personnel with new hand-held Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices that capture real-time traffic violations on the road, in addition to a signalized intersection and junction improvement.