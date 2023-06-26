LASG not responsible for RTEAN chairman’s removal — LASPGA

By Bolanle Rasheed

LAGOS — The Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators, LASPAGA yesterday, stated that the Lagos State Government was not responsible for the removal of Musa Muhammed, as Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria.

Rather, it maintained that the decision to remove him was taken by members of the association in Lagos.

Briefing journalists at the LASPAGA office, in Akesan, Isheri-Igando area of Lagos, secretary of LASPAGA, Abdulrahman Amusan, said the clarification became necessary owing to speculations and allegations against the Lagos state government being behind Muhammed’s removal.

According to him, “It has become imperative for us as members to put the record straight and also enlighten the public as well as the Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria Labour Congress, that the Lagos State Government should be absolved from the crisis between we, members of Lagos State Parks & Garages Administrators and Musa Muhammed.

“ Muhammed’s removal as the Lagos State chairman of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN was orchestrated by the members, in Lagos state and not the Lagos State Government”.

He stated that members of the association passed a vote of no confidence on their former boss because of his style of leadership.

He said: “His style of leadership was what led to the fracas at Iyana Iba which prompted Lagos state government to intervene in the lingering crisis, so as not to allow the situation to degenerate into the breakdown of law and order in the state. It was the critical forensic of the conflict that led to the suspension of the association by the Lagos State Government. We state in clear terms that the Lagos State Government, therefore, has nothing to do with Musa Mohammed’s removal”.

“The purported court order of the National Industrial Court he is relying on, had already been appealed. Hence, there is no Court order presently for the Lagos State government to obey on the subject matter”.