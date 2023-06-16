Lagos ports ferry 90% of Nigeria’s foreign trade in Q1’23

By Yinka Kolawole

About 90 percent of Nigeria’s total import-export trade activities were carried out through various Lagos ports and land border posts in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1’23), with the ports handling 97.13 percent exports and 81.5 percent imports.

Findings from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics for Q1’23 shows that the value of trade transacted through the various ports in Lagos in Q1’23 amounted to N10.83 trillion representing 89.9 percent of Nigeria’s total trade of N12.05 trillion within the period.

Further analysis of the data reveals that export trade valued at N6.3 trillion representing 97 percent of N6.49 trillion total exports passed through Lagos ports, while import trade amounting to N4.53 trillion representing 81.5 percent of N5.56 trillion total imports transited through the various ports in Lagos.

Disaggregating the trade data by Custom seaports and land ports in Q1’23, the export transactions carried through Apapa Port amounted to N6.07 trillion or 93.56 percent of total exports, followed by Tin Can Island which recorded N199.32 billion or 3.07 percent of total exports.

Others are Murtala Muhammed International Airport with N25.66 billion; Seme Border Post with N4.42 billion; and Tincan Port-2 with trade valued at N2.34 billion.

The other major port of export, outside Lagos, within the period was Onne Port with trade valued at N150.42 billion or 2.32 percent of total exports.

In terms of imports, transactions through Lagos, Apapa Port also recorded the highest number of transactions valued at N3.56 trillion or 64.04 percent of total imports, followed by Tin Can Island which accounted for goods valued at N646.99 billion or 11.64 percent.

Others are PTML Customs Office N190.86 billion; Murtala Muhammed Cargo N187.63 billion; Kirikiri Lighter Terminal CMDN73.93 billion; and Oil & Gas Terminal N60.28 billion.

The other major import ports, outside Lagos, are Onne Port N357.45 billion or 6.43 percent and Port Harcourt Area -1, N142 billion or 2.55 percent of total imports.

Reviewing the trade during the period by mode of transport, the report noted that most commodities exported out of Nigeria were by sea.