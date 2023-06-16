Lagos Police rescue abandoned baby in Ketu

The Lagos State Police said it has rescued a baby from a bus park in the Ketu area of the state.

Command Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin made the disclosure on Twitter and further stated that the baby is in a healthy state.

He said the baby was discovered at about 4:30 am on Wednesday morning.

He tweeted: “A Lagosian set out for work at about 4:30 am yesterday and heard the cry of a baby under a parked bus somewhere in Mile 12 Ketu. Police officers from Ketu Division, after being alerted, have taken the healthy baby girl into safe custody. Investigation is ongoing…”