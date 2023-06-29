Lagos of 1987 had better transport, sewage, housing systems than now – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore said Lagos state of the 1987 had better transport, sewage, housing systems than now.

Sowore, stated this while speaking on Control TV’s programme tagged Front Row Politics on Thursday.

According to the activist, the situation in Lagos state was deplorable and unprogressive.

He maintained that the Lagos State he met in 1987 was far better, cleaner and safer than Lagos at the present under the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Sowore said, “If you don’t know how to swim, you don’t have any business living in Lagos today. You better be a scuba diver if you want to keep living here because after two hours of rain, the whole place is clogged.”

The Convener of #RevolutionNow insisted that the transportation system in Lagos has not met up with the population.

He said, “The sewage system doesn’t even exist. You don’t have any sense that there are schools going on here, and there are no jobs for the people.

“You don’t even have nightlife anymore in Lagos. If you have not reach your home by 7pm, 8pm in Lagos these days people start advising you, we hope we see you.

“You don’t have those kinds of things that go with cities that are progressing according to their population and in accordance also with the modern state that you find elsewhere. So I don’t know why anybody keeps praising Lagos state governors.

“They are governing according to the dictate of their own circle. Lagos is in a state of permanent recycling.”

He said, “What is most recycled in Lagos that I know is that every governor that has come is called action governor as long as they are doing propaganda, but I have not seen anything in Lagos that tells me that this is the Lagos that I met progressing over the last 35 years that I have being in Lagos and that is the truth.

“And you ask anybody, who was here in 1987 they will tell you the same thing that Lagos was better, it was cleaner and safer.

“You don’t develop a city by building concrete jungles on top of themselves, just stacking buildings on top of themselves. Even the Lagos area that we were in now was cleaner in 1987. The high rises were more impressive in 1987 but today I don’t know what exists here anymore other than the name Lagos.”