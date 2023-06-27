Lagos LG moves against environmental degradation, reads riot act

Amuwo-Odofin Chairman, Valentine Buraimoh

…Partners: FHA, residents, community associations, others

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area in Lagos, Valentine Buraimoh, has urged residents to desist from activities that could cause environmental degradation.

In a statement, the chairman, through his supervisor for environment, Gbenga Akinbinu, noted that the move of the LG is aimed at aligning with Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s agenda to curtail environmental degradation in the State.

He said, “For those who continue to abuse the environment across the local government, business will not continue as usual.

“We are giving 72 hours notice to all car sales operators on walkways, street traders, illegal structures, and shanties to desist from such unwholesome practices.

“Markets have been built for trading, and people should take advantage of them rather than continue to destroy the aesthetics of the community.

“To ensure that residents are properly informed, street town criers have been commissioned to comb the nooks and crannies of the communities to warn against street trading and the erection of illegal structures by the roadside and walkways.

“If, after this sensitization, defaulters persist, the full arm of the law will be brought to take its course.

“We are partnering with all stakeholders: Federal Housing Authorities, Festac Residents Association, Mile 2 Residents Association, Abule-Ado/Soba/Oteyi Residents Association, Community Development Council, and Community Development Association to ensure that this important obligation to protect the environment from further degradation is sustained, which is in line with the agenda of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu.”