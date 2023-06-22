Lagos is 4th most unlivable city in the world – Report 

Lagos state has been ranked as the 4th most unlivable city in the world, according the latest report of the Economic Inteligence Liveability Index.

The survey, conducted annually, revealed a surge in liveability scores worldwide, reaching a 15-year high.

Recall that the 2022 survey had reported that Lagos was the second most unlivable city, after Damascus.

The 2023 survey highlights the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with healthcare and education scores witnessing enhancements across numerous cities in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

These positive developments have played a significant role in boosting overall liveability.

However, the report also indicates a decline in stability scores compared to the previous year, as several regions faced episodes of civil unrest. Despite this setback, Lagos has managed to gain ground, showcasing resilience and progress amidst a challenging environment.

Lagos, one of the largest cities in Nigeria, finds itself among the bottom-ranking cities in the survey.

Nonetheless, the city’s healthcare and education sectors have seen notable improvements.

These advancements can be attributed, in part, to the country’s status as an energy exporter, benefiting from higher global oil and gas prices.