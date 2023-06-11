Lagos inaugurates 10-man committee on healthcare

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Lagos State Government, in its bid to sustain the implementation of various interventions aimed at improving access to Primary Health Care has inaugurated a 10-member steering committee that will develop a telehealth model for the underserved population in the state.

Speaking at the kick-off of the implementation research, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, explained that health is a cardinal focus in the genda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Represented by the Director, Medical Administration and Training, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olufunmilayo Shokunbi, the Permanent Secretary said that the Lagos State Government, during the COVID-19 pandemic, introduced the telemedicine service “EKOTELEMED” in 2020, and this has provided vital healthcare services and mitigated the risk of contagious disease for the residents as well as the medical personnel.

“As we embark on a mission to explore, evaluate, and implement telehealth solutions that will transform the way that we deliver healthcare, I urge everyone to share knowledge, exchange best practices, and develop innovative strategies that will drive the successful implementation of telehealth across the state.”

Dr. Ogboye also inaugurated a 10-member committee to steer the conduct of the first implementation research to test equitable digital-first care and explore telehealth potentials.

On her part, the General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, added that “since the commencement of Ekotelemed in the state, it has demonstrated immense capacity to bridge the gap between patients and healthcare providers.

The 10- member steering Committee inaugurated will be led by the General Manager, LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, and the members include Dr. Dayo Olajide – Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Ministry of Health; Mr. Olukunle Daramola – Consultant, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Mr. Obinna Ukachuckwu – Divisional Head, Business Growth and Transactional Banking, Sterling Bank; Prof. Ololade Wright – the Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM); Mr. Onimole Mobolaji – Deputy Director, Development Partnership Department, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget and Mr. Peter Olowu – Director, Statistics, Lagos State Bureau of Statistics.

Other members of the Steering Committee are Mr. Oluwaleke Jegede, Principal, SCIDaR; Mr. Olaitan Oyedun, Project Manager, VillageReach; and Miss Abiodun Abubakar, Planning and Research Manager, LASHMA, who will serve as Secretary of the Committee.