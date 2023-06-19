Lagos, FRSC issue travel advisory along Lagos-Ibadan-Expressway

SCARE—Traffic caused by the Boko Haram scare on Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, yesterday. Photo: Lamidi Bamidele.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Goverment, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps have alerted motorists on diversion of traffic from linking the expressway at New Garage, outward Lagos State.

The diversion, according to a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Gbolahan Toriola, explained that the diversion was in continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to travel advisory, from Monday, today, traffic from Isheri Olowora passing through River Valley Estate to link the expressway. Inward Lagos has been diverted to pass through Babcock College, opposite Enyo Filling Station to link the expressway and drive into Lagos.

Alternatively, motorists could pass through Ojodu and make u-turn in front of FRSC Ojodu to link the expressways at Bus Rapid Transit, BRT Bus-stop.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, has therefore, directed the FRSC Commands along the corridor to ensure minimum hardship on behalf of commuters

Biu, also urged the motorists along the route to exercise maximum patience and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies along the affected routes for convenience, as well as prevent total gridlock in the axis.