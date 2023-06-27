Lagos expresses readiness as BECE begins

Exam

The Lagos State Examination Board has expressed its readiness to conduct the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) scheduled for July 3 to July 8.

The Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr Adebayo Orunsolu, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Orunsolu, however, urged principals of public and approved private junior secondary schools in the state to adhere strictly to guidelines and conduct of the examination.



He said excuses would not be accepted from any school caught in malpractice during the week-long examination.

Orunsola solicited the continues support and cooperation of all stakeholders for a successful exercise and wished the candidates goodluck.



Recall that the examination board had decided to adopt an alternative to practicals and test candidates’ application of knowledge in practical related subjects.



The subjects includes Basic Science and Technology, Cultural and Creative Arts and Pre-Vocational Studies.



He said that alternative to practical questions would be embedded in the main questions.



The director advised concerned schools to prepare their candidates adequately in critical thinking and skills to solve application questions.



“All duly registered schools should note that the board will not engage the services of practical assessors, therefore, schools are urged not to give audience to any assessor on behalf of the board,” he said.