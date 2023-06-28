Lagos embarks on vehicle ownership verification

….Flags off POC renewal in July

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government said, yesterday, that it will implement a new initiative of vehicle ownership verification, which is the annual renewal of Proof of Ownership Certificate, POC, in July 2023.

The initiative, according to the state government, is to further enhance the safety and security of residents.

Speaking at a press conference, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, AbdulAfeez Toriola, said the implementation of the new initiative would also enhance the process of vehicle ownership verification, and central data base and serve as official documentation of vehicle’s legal owners upon successful completion of the requirements and procedures.

Toriola said: “The POC will contain vital information including the vehicle’s registration details, such as license number plate, model, and year of manufacture in addition to the owner’s name and address.

“Having critically reviewed the challenges encountered in ensuring the promotion of Safety and Security of lives and property through the issuance of POC nationally and especially in our Dear State, the Joint Tax Board in its communiqué issued at the end of the emergency meeting held on May 9, 2023, adopted and resolved that proof of ownership certificate, PoC, be issued to motorists on an annual basis nationwide.

“This decision among other things is aimed at tracking the real-time status and guarantees the integrity of all vehicles registered on the National Vehicle and Identification Scheme, NVIS, database.

“For effective security administration, the annual POC is specially printed and is connected with other vehicle documents in the state through the following benefits:

“Statistics of the vehicular population nationwide can easily be obtained.

“It is also a solution to minimization of car theft and recovery of stolen vehicles. It will streamline the fulfilment of the uniform licensing scheme mandate.

“States motor vehicle documents can easily be verified regardless of the issuing state; safety and security of vehicles and their owners. It will enhance the National Vehicle database for national security and also help in planning and economic development.

“We believe that the POC will help track the real-time status and guarantee the integrity of all vehicles registered on the National Vehicle and Identification Scheme (NVIS) database and it is based on the safety and security it guaranteed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved for its commencement in Lagos State, hence this briefing to enlighten the public.”