Lagos asks Police to probe 2 doctors for alleged organ harvest of 2 teenagers

By Efe Onodjae, LAGOS

The Lagos State Government through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, has directed the Lagos State Police Command to investigate the alleged removal of two ladies’ ovaries by two doctors in Ogun and Lagos states.

This is just as the victims have said the pains from the extraction done since last September had prevented them from seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

The victims, one of who is the daughter of a General Overseer of a Pentecostal church in the Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos, in a report earlier published in Vanguard, revealed how they were deceived and taken to Redwood Hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun State at different times by a neighbour they identified as Blessing Adeleke in September 2022.

In a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, urged the command to ensure the case was adequately investigated and justice served.

The letter read: “We refer Miss. Precious Ikechukwu and Miss. Theresa Obam, ages 19 and 17 years old, to your office for your kind assistance.

“Miss Precious Ikechukwu and Miss Theresa Obam alleged that one of their church members, Mrs. Adeleke, took them for a surgical egg retrieval in Redwood Hospital, Abeoukuta and PF Hospital, Surulere, Lagos without their consent.

“They alleged that Mrs. Adeleke told them that they would be compensated with the N80,000 if they provide their menstruation to the hospital. They alleged that Mrs. Adeleke threatened to kill them if they disclosed the information to anyone.

“They further alleged that the incident occurred in September 2022 when Mrs. Adeleke took them on different occasions to Abeokuta to begin the process by injecting them and they were given an injection to inject themselves for 14 days after which Mrs Adeleke took them to PF Hospital in Surulere where the surgery of removing their eggs from their ovaries was done.

“Miss Precious and Miss.Theresa alleged that they have been feeling severe pain in their abdomen after the surgery was done.

“Allegation levied against Mrs Adeleke constitutes the offence of unlawful possession of human parts according to Section 238 Punishable Under the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“In view of this, we urgently seek your assistance in ensuring that the case is adequately instigated and justice served.”