Labour Party rejects guber candidate’s sack by Imo court

…says Court was deceived, judgement fraudulently procured

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Leadership of the Labour Party has rejected a Court judgement purportedly sacking its Imo State Governorship candidate, Senator Attan Achonu.

The Julius Abure-led party noted that the judgement in question was fraudulently procured by former members of the party masquerading as leaders.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja, on Monday.

Ifoh said, “The leadership of the Labour Party read with utter dismay the judgement entered against our candidate in the November governorship election in Imo state, Distinguished Senator Athan Achonu.

“We can confirm that the judgement was fraudulently procured by our former but now suspended members led by Lamidi Apapa and we have directed our legal team to appeal the judgment with immediate effect.

“This is not the first time we will be seeing such a back door judgement. You recall that the Apapa group is known for propagating falsehood, misinformation and a series of blackmail and this is yet another of their mischief.

“Not too long ago, we had intimated Nigerians particularly our teaming party members of the activities of the Apapa-led renegades; how they have been moving around Nigeria shopping for a willing court that will do their biddings.

“The judgement in Bayelsa is akin to what transpired in Kano state recently where they procured a judgement against our party and against our Abia State then governor-elect. They have not relented on their evil mission hence this judgement in Bayelsa state, even against the territorial jurisdiction as required by the law of the land.

“The fraudulently procured judgement is against the doctrine of fair hearing as provided by the 1999 constitution as the party candidate was not a subject to the suit and therefore not aware of the ongoing litigation.”

He further said, “All that they did was that the Apapa cronies came together, divided themselves, some posed as defendants and the others as petitioners.

“They sued and appeared for and against themselves and procured the back door judgement unknown to the candidate. The judgement will not stand; It cannot stand the fire in the court of Appeal and it cannot stand against the principles of the constitution.

“We therefore call on our supporters, especially those in Imo state to continue with their good works. They should not lose sleep over that judgment as it will be vacated just like the Kano judgement.

“We also need to make it abundantly clear that the judgment has nothing to do with the national leadership of the party. Barrister Julius Abure led National Working Committee remains the authentic leader of the party and nothing has changed. We, therefore, ask members of the public to disregard the purported judgment.”