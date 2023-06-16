Labour Party disown video of Abure’s purported arrest

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The leadership of the Labour Party has dismissed a video of the purported attest of its National Chairman, Comrade Julious Abure by security agents.

If described the video being broadcast by “renegade former members of the Party” led by Lamidi Apapa as fake.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Friday.

He said, “The 10 second video published by the former Youth Leader of the party, Anselem Eragbe contains images of Police officers who were arguing among themselves over an unexplained matter. Neither Abure nor any of our leaders appeared on the video.

“The security agencies are not after Abure and have no reason whatsoever to seek for his arrest. If they need his attention, they will invite him personally or even through his several security details.

“For the record, Abure attended the court session today at the ongoing Presidential Appeal Tribunal and he is presently attending to some official engagements.

“Nigerians must by now know the capacity of the Apapa group to misinform and propagate fake news. We therefore ask Nigerians to disregard yet another attempt by these renegades to smear the character of our distinguished chairman.”