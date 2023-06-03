l learnt a lot from Okowa in last 8 yrs — Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Saturday, said learnt from his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who he said, was very experienced in governance and leadership

Speaking Saturday at Owa Model College, Boji-Boji, Owa, Ika North-East Local Government Area, during a grand reception held in honour of Okowa, Oborevwori

reiterated the determination of his administration to be fair, just and equitable to all parts of the state.

He promised to treat all senatorial districts in the State equally in terms of projects and appointments, saying “I want to serve you people and to be a Governor for all Deltans. I will be fair to you all in everything we are going to do in this administration.”

While commending the Ika nation for organising the reception in honour of the immediate past governor, said: “You (Okowa) have done very well for the people of Delta and your eight years in the saddle have been very wonderful and impactful on the lives of our people.

“There is nothing as good as your people celebrating you because some people will finish serving in public office and they cannot return home. But here you are being celebrated and given a hero’s welcome by your people and Deltans have come in large numbers to honour you today in appreciation of your good deeds.

“I want to appreciate the Ika nation for organising this hosting in your honour and I appeal to Deltans to extend the same love and support shown you to our administration.

The immediate past Governor is very experienced in governance and leadership and I learnt a lot from him in the last eight years.

Oborevwori approved the naming of the Old Lagos-Asaba Road cutting across Ika North East and Ika South LGAs after Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as requested by the Council Chairmen, Hon. Victor Ebonka and Hon. Sunny Tatabuzuogu.

In his remarks, Okowa said “I am truly very excited to be back home and to be received in this manner and I must thank you all for honouring me and my family.

“Coming home in this way gives me a lot of peace and joy because when your people receive you the manner they have received us, it gives us a lot of comforts because it shows that we can return home anytime.”

He enjoined the people of the State to extend support to the Oborevwori administration to advance the state through its M.O.R.E. agenda.