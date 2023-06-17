Kwara youths, KNYIP beg Tinubu for ministerial slot, juicy appointments

Comrade Na’Allah Badamasi president of Kwara North Youth Initiative Pioneer,second from left flanked by other members of the executives addressing a press conference in Ilorin on Saturday.

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Youths in the Kwara North senatorial part of the state under the aegis of Kwara North Youth Initiative Pioneer (KNYIP) have called for a ministerial appointment to be conceded to their zone and also asked for other plum appointments from both the state and federal governments.

Speaking at a press conference in Ilorin on Saturday, the President of the Youth Initiative, Comrade Na’Allah Badamasi flanked by the Secretary, Balikis Ladi Yakub and other members of the executives said the call became necessary in the interest of Equity, justice and fairness.

Bahamas explained that the two Ministers from the state in the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)were appointed from Kwara South, Alh Lai Mohammed and Kwara Central Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyat Saraki respectively hence it’s the turn of Kwara North even if its only one slot that would be given to Kwara state.

“In view of this poignant fact, Kwara North is, therefore, the next priority zone for consideration of ministerial appointment in the present dispensation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu even if its only one slot that would be conceded to Kwara state,” he said.

The Youths who noted that their zone is lagging behind in the areas of social amenities and infrastructural development accused the two Ministers from the state of neglecting Kwara North during the eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari and substantially concentrated on their senatorial zones alone.

He said,: “We strongly believe that no one can love and care for you more than you care for yourself hence consideration of Kwara north would in no small measure bridge the gaps of the high unemployment rate of we the youths, social amenities and infrastructural deficit plaguing the zone.

“For instance in the last eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari, we could not point to any significant benefits in Kwara North from the two mentioned ministers other than concentrating on their zones in Kwara Central and Kwara South alone.”

The youths further argued that going by the results INEC declared in the last general elections, Kwara North with Five local governments and a lower population came second ahead of Kwara South with seven local governments in demonstration of their love for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who they claimed helped the zone in every aspect of human endeavour in the last four years.

KNYIP President said,”Be that as it may there is a need to inform this gathering that Governor AbdulRazaq did incredibly well for us in Kwara North in the last four years in his deliberate efforts to let our zone catch up with the social and infrastructural developments of other two Senatorial Districts and we are very grateful to his Excellency.

“Nevertheless, for fundamental reasons, we want to strongly appeal for the support of our amiable and performing Governor AbdulRazaq and other stakeholders to concede the coming ministerial slot to us in Kwara North for us to further enjoy the dividends of democracy. “

Aside from the ministerial appointment, the Kwara North Youth also craved juicy appointments at the state and federal levels to complement their efforts in further developing their areas.

“We are equally pleading for juicy appointments at both state and federal levels in supporting our cause for better development in Kwara North.

It’s our turn in Kwara North and we appeal to our caring and performing Governor AbdulRazaq also Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum to understand with us and support our requests.” he added.