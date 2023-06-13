Kwara Gov, Ginika Tor, Maigari, others to celebrate SGF, Akume

Akume

As part of measures to inspire good governance, a dinner reception is being planned to honour the contributions of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Dr. George Akume.

According to the Central Planning Committee headed by Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the reception scheduled for June 17 is designed to celebrate Akume’s iconic attributes by his friends.

A statement by the committee noted that Akume is a technocrat and politician, who has contributed to the development of human capital as a former governor, senator and minister.

“Senator Akume is a man of impeccable attributes, he is humble, kind, resilient, result-driven, articulate, competent and most importantly impactful. He is a developer of human resources and he has invested largely in human capital development. Due to his humanitarian nature and dint of hardwork, Akume has been recognized by different organizations, political and social groups.

“He played a vital role in ensuring the emergence of His Excellency, Sen. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, as President of Nigeria right from the primaries to the general elections until victory was actualized,” it said

Members of the Central Planning Committee include Chief Kanayo Okoye the Co-Chairman; Amb. Ginika Tor-Ijeomah as Secretary; Dr. Bello Maigari , Chairman Finance; Sir. Barr. Olusegun Adekunle, Head of Protocol; Rt. Hon. Omonbowale Idimogu, Head of Media & Publicity; Dr. Yusuf Maina-Bukar, Head of Welfare; Sen. Anthony Manzo, Head of Venue Committee and Hon. Maureen Agbo, Secretary of Venue Committee.

Others are Hon. Umar Tahir, Head of Accommodation Committee; Mr. Christopher Tarkar, Head of Security Committee; Dr. Bukola Bello Jaiyesimi, Head of Medical Team; Mairo Al-Makura, Head of documentation Committee and Hon Mrs. Mbanumun Mwuese, Financial Secretary