Kwara Gov, Ginika Tor, Maigari, others to celebrate SGF, Akume

George Akume

By Dickson Omobola

As part of measures to inspire good governance, a dinner reception is being planned to honour the contributions of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume.

According to the Central Planning Committee, headed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, the reception, scheduled for Saturday, June 17, is designed to celebrate Akume’s iconic attributes by his friends.

A statement by the committee reads: “Senator Akume is a man of impeccable attributes. He is humble, kind, resilient, result driven, articulate, competent and, most importantly, impactful. He is a developer of human resources and he has invested largely in human capital development. Due to his humanitarian nature and dint of hard work, Akume has been recognised by different organisations, political and social groups.

“He played a vital role in ensuring the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria right from the primaries to the general elections, until victory was actualised.”

Members of the Central Planning Committee include Chief Kanayo Okoye, Co-Chairman; Amb. Ginika Tor-Ijeomah, Secretary; Dr. Bello Maigari, Chairman, Finance; Barr. Olusegun Adekunle, Protocol; Mr. Omonbowale Idimogu, Media and Publicity; Dr. Yusuf Maina-Bukar, Welfare; Sen. Anthony Manzo, Venue Committee, and Maureen Agbo, Secretary of Venue Committee.

Others are Umar Tahir, Accommodation Committee; Mr. Christopher Tarkar, Security Committee; Dr. Bukola Jaiyesimi, Medical Team; Mairo Al-Makura, Documentation Committee, and Mrs. Mbanumun Mwuese, Financial Secretary.