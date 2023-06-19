Kwara Gov congratulates Vanguard Editor, Eze Anaba as NGE President

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Mr Eze Anaba, Editor of the Vanguard newspaper, on his emergence as the new President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

In a statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor also welcomed the election of other executive members of the NGE, including General Secretary Mr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, and said the seamless transition in the prestigious body points to its commitment to democracy and good governance.

“The Governor charges the new NGE leadership led by Mr. Eze Anaba to continue to mobilise the media for good governance, national unity, peace, and development. He also invites the NGE to forge amicable relationship with different arms of government to promote national values and project Nigeria in a positive way — without necessarily reneging its roles as the conscience of the nation and the fourth estate of the realm,” the statement said.

“With the antecedents of its new leadership, the Governor is confident that the NGE, as always, will continue to prioritise public interests and national security at all times and promote healthy debates around different issues of national development.”