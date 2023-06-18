Kwara boat mishap: We must guard against future occurrence – Abbas

Tajudeen Abbas

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representative, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed grief over the recent Kwara boat mishap, which claimed the lives of 104 people.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Musa Kirishi, Abbas who said he was deeply pained that “the precious lives of over 100 of our compatriots were lost during the unfortunate incident, which occurred at the Patigi Local Government area of the state”, said that efforts must be made to prevent such occurrence in the future.

“The news of the mishap was as devastating as it was heartbreaking. Such incident must be avoided to save the lives of Nigerians.

“My heart bleeds. I was pained and devasted at the news of the boat mishap in Kwara. The lives of 104 Nigerians were so precious, but we lost them just like that in one fell swoop.

“The incident was one too many. We must guard against such occurrence in future. Necessary actions must be taken to prevent such incident.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those that lost their loved ones during the incident,” Abbas said.

The Speaker who sent his heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of Kwara State over the losses of lives, which he described as sorrowful also prayed for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives, wishing those that sustained injuries from the incident a very quick recovery.